Google Cloud Spanner Enters With a Splash

February 24, 2017 by Merv Adrian

This post was authored by Rick Greenwald, Merv Adrian and Donald Feinberg

Last week, Google launched its internal Cloud Spanner DBMS into a public beta. Claiming to be both strongly consistent (like a relational DBMSs) and horizontally scalable (like NoSQL DBMSs), Cloud Spanner’s internal use has given Google time to exploit unique physical characteristics of its cloud.

