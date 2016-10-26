Symposium Notes – Day Two Jumps in the (Data) Lake

October 26, 2016 by Merv Adrian

My second day of Symposium 1:1 meetings continued the “security of big data” theme (4 of the day’s 15 conversations – usually, but not always, about HDFS-based data), with a data lake flavor. The concerns were retroactive – often driven by an internal audit. “We built it, now how do we secure it?” is a common question. And “it’s almost all structured data so far,” confirming what Gartner found in the 2016 big data survey. Vendor conversations (4 of the day’s 1:1s) also included a look at security – “how much is this going to matter to my customers? Who can I partner with?” has been a typical thread, and I met with a security consultancy whose practice seems to be ramping rapidly.

