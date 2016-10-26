Symposium Notes – Day One Features Hadoop

October 26, 2016 by Leave a comment

Gartner Symposium is always exciting, challenging and stimulating for analysts; we get to interact with many organizations in a brief time during 1on1 meetings scheduled based on our coverage. It offers an fascinating snapshot of what is on people’s minds – enough so that they have traveled to a conference in part to have that discussion.

Today, October 17, 2016, was the first full day of the 2016 Orlando Symposium and over half of my meetings were about Hadoop.

—more—

Filed under Apache HBase, Data Integration, Data Lake, Gartner, Hadoop, Industry trends, Security Tagged with , , , , ,

About Merv Adrian
Gartner Research VP, technology analyst and consultant, 30 years of industry experience, covering software mostly, hardware sometimes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: