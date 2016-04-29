Microsoft’s Magic Quadrant Positioning Was Unchanged in Q1

April 29, 2016 by Merv Adrian

As of April 29, Microsoft is featured in 40 current Gartner Magic Quadrants. 8 have been updated this year; they are shown in bold in the figure. In quarterly updates throughout the year, this series of posts will track changed positions, updated MQs and new MQs as they appear. Gartner clients can read about these offerings in depth in the reports and in the associated Critical Capabilities documents.

