Hadoop Apache Project Commercial Support Tracker April 2016
April 27, 2016 Leave a comment
There are now 19 commonly supported projects: Avro, Flume and Solr join the group supported by all 5 distributors and other changes appear as well.
For this version of the tracker (last updated in December), I’ve made one sizable change: Pivotal has been dropped as a “leading distributor,” dropping the number to five. Pivotal relies on Hortonworks’ distro (as does Microsoft) as its commercial offering now.
—more—
Recent Comments – Keep ‘Em Coming!