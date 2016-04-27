Hadoop Apache Project Commercial Support Tracker April 2016

There are now 19 commonly supported projects: Avro, Flume and Solr join the group supported by all 5 distributors and other changes appear as well.

For this version of the tracker (last updated in December), I’ve made one sizable change: Pivotal has been dropped as a “leading distributor,” dropping the number to five. Pivotal relies on Hortonworks’ distro (as does Microsoft) as its commercial offering now.

