Hadoop Apache Project Commercial Support Tracker April 2016

April 27, 2016 by Merv Adrian

There are now 19 commonly supported projects: Avro, Flume and Solr join the group supported by all 5 distributors and other changes appear as well.

For this version of the tracker (last updated in December), I’ve made one sizable change: Pivotal has been dropped as a “leading distributor,” dropping the number to five. Pivotal relies on Hortonworks’ distro (as does Microsoft) as its commercial offering now.

