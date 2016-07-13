Microsoft Magic Quadrant Sees Two Promotions, One Addition

July 13, 2016 by Merv Adrian

As of July 13, Microsoft is featured in 41 current Gartner Magic Quadrants. 16 have been updated this year; they are shown in bold in the figure. One has been added: Disaster Recovery as a Service enters in the Visionary quadrant. Two improved their positions: Mobile Application Development Platforms moved from Challenger to Leader, and Identity and Access Management as a Service from Visionary to Leader.

