Microsoft Magic Quadrant Sees Two Promotions, One Addition

As of July 13, Microsoft is featured in 41 current Gartner Magic Quadrants. 16 have been updated this year; they are shown in bold in the figure. One has been added: Disaster Recovery as a Service enters in the Visionary quadrant. Two improved their positions: Mobile Application Development Platforms moved from Challenger to Leader, and Identity and Access Management as a Service from Visionary to Leader.

