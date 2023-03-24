Savannah Rocks

Posted byMerv AdrianPosted inUncategorized

Hot on the heels of a stellar Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, I drove to the lovely city of Savannah, Georgia to visit a friend and take time to decompress. This is a spectacular place, a jewel of the New South, with a beautiful and capacious port on the Savannah River that has been enlarged to where it can handle 98% of the world’s shipping vessels. The riverside is a marvel of industrial repurposing for recreation side-by-side with that throbbing activity, the people are almost a cliched version of the hospitable southerners you expect, and the food is a delight.

It’s my good fortune that the Savannah Music Festival is underway right now, so I will get to attend two fantastic concerts while here. I’ll probably post something about that later. But in the interests of keeping this brief, I’ll end this on a big thank you to the friends and colleagues I spent the first part of this week with – Gartner colleagues, clients from so many amazing firms, vendor friends and the Disney team at the Swan and Dolphin, who as always made everything work flawlessly.

Published by Merv Adrian

Independent information technology market analyst and consultant, 40 years of industry experience, covering software in and around the data management space.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: