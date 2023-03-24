Savannah Rocks

Hot on the heels of a stellar Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, I drove to the lovely city of Savannah, Georgia to visit a friend and take time to decompress. This is a spectacular place, a jewel of the New South, with a beautiful and capacious port on the Savannah River that has been enlarged to where it can handle 98% of the world’s shipping vessels. The riverside is a marvel of industrial repurposing for recreation side-by-side with that throbbing activity, the people are almost a cliched version of the hospitable southerners you expect, and the food is a delight.

It’s my good fortune that the Savannah Music Festival is underway right now, so I will get to attend two fantastic concerts while here. I’ll probably post something about that later. But in the interests of keeping this brief, I’ll end this on a big thank you to the friends and colleagues I spent the first part of this week with – Gartner colleagues, clients from so many amazing firms, vendor friends and the Disney team at the Swan and Dolphin, who as always made everything work flawlessly.

