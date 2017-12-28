December 2017 Tracker – Where’s Hadoop?

December 28, 2017 by Merv Adrian

The leading 2017 story of Hadoop distributions is that nobody seems to want to be accused of being in the business of providing them. Some former champions are expanding their shiny new positioning: Cloudera is selling Enterprise Data Hubs and Analytic DBs; Hortonworks offers DataPlanes and Next-Gen Data Platforms; MapR touts the Converged Data Platform. In the cloud world, Amazon’s EMR is at least designed to “run and scale Apache Hadoop, Spark, HBase, Presto, Hive, and other Big Data Frameworks” while on Google’s Cloud Platform page the word Hadoop appears once inside the description of Cloud Dataproc.

