December 2017 Tracker – Where’s Hadoop?

December 28, 2017 by Leave a comment

The leading 2017 story of Hadoop distributions is that nobody seems to want to be accused of being in the business of providing them. Some former champions are expanding their shiny new positioning: Cloudera is selling Enterprise Data Hubs and Analytic DBs; Hortonworks offers DataPlanes and Next-Gen Data Platforms; MapR touts the Converged Data Platform. In the cloud world, Amazon’s EMR is at least designed to “run and scale Apache Hadoop, Spark, HBase, Presto, Hive, and other Big Data Frameworks” while on Google’s Cloud Platform page the word Hadoop appears once inside the description of Cloud Dataproc.

more

Filed under Amazon, Apache HBase, Apache Hive, Apache Kafka, Cloudera, Gartner, Hadoop, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR, Mapreduce, Open source Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Merv Adrian
Gartner Research VP, technology analyst and consultant, 30 years of industry experience, covering software mostly, hardware sometimes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: